Farm Journal Pulse: Stable-to-Higher Farmland Values Ahead

This year has thrown a curveball at the traditional farmland market with trade disputes and the economic downturn putting downward pressure on values. At the same time, coronavirus restrictions and uncertainty have left the marketplace with much less land for sale.

What will the next 12 months bring? Respondents to the latest Farm journal Pulse Poll are looking for steady land values over the next year, but market analysts see potential for strength in prices.

What are your expectations for farmland values in the next 12 months?

28%: Higher

60%: Stable

12%: Lower

Responses: 832

Four main factors are pointing toward a stronger farmland market, according to Doug Hensley, president of real estate services for Hertz Farm Management. They include:

1- A very limited inventory of farms are for sale. Compared to historical levels, not many farms are selling publicly. Why? Farmland as an asset class has performed admirably in a time when other assets have been on a roller coaster. For those landowners who might be interested in selling, what alternative investment do they put their money into? This reality is limiting the majority of land sales during this off-season to estate settlements. 2- Commodity prices have rallied. After falling rapidly, grain prices have returned to pre-COVID levels — or topped them. This strength in prices keeps farmers interested when a farm comes up for sale in their neighborhood. It also supports investor interest in land because profitable commodities lead to stable to stronger rents. 3- Government support has continued for farmers. The past few years have seen an alphabet soup of government programs (e.g., MFPs, CFAPs, ARC/PLC, etc.) provide help to farmers and ranchers. While not huge money makers, the cash flows have been and are both meaningful and supportive to land values. 4- Interest rates have stayed low. The commitment from the Federal Reserve to do what it takes to maintain a low-rate environment is creating velocity in the farmland market (and other markets). Long-term fixed mortgage rates are cheaper today than some variable operating loan rates were just one year ago. This low-rate environment is encouraging people to bid more aggressively for the few farms for sale.

While local markets can vary wildly, Hensley sees the overall market back where it was at the start of 2020: “stable with an overall bias stronger.”

There are, however, still opportunities for buyers.

“I believe the biggest buying opportunities are for those investors who are geographically agnostic... basically, those local markets where an abnormally large volume of sales has occurred or is coming up for sale,” Hensley notes. “Why? When a local market gets oversold and/or much of the local capital has been put in play with prior purchases, that can sometimes create an opportunity for an investor who is not tied to a particular county or township.”

Sellers also have opportunities and reasons for optimism about land values, according to LandOwner Editor Davis Michaelsen.

“Since sales were shut in during the spring, buyers are now eager and well capitalized, willing and able to bid up for attractive properties,” Michaelsen says. “Top quality ground will continue to bring a premium and sales in the nation’s midsection are holding around the $10,000+ mark. Sellers who may be looking to liquidate some lower quality parcels to square up their books are also finding buyers.”

