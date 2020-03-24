Farm Journal Live: Are Rural Hospitals Ready for COVID-19?

Are rural hospitals prepared for COVID-19? Alan Morgan, CEO of the National Rural Health Association will discuss how hospitals are gearing up for the pandemic and the resources they are lobbying for in Washington on today's Farm Journal Live webcast at noon Central.

Drovers editor Greg Henderson will also join AgDay host Clinton Griffiths in the noon hour news cast to provide analysis on how coronavirus is adding to volatility in cattle markets.

Farm Journal Live broadcasts at noon Central every weekday and includes the latest news on how COVID-19 is impacting agriculture and analysis from those on the front lines in rural health, ag retailers, the markets and more.

Watch the live broadcast below: