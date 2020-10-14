Farm Journal Field Days Launches Harvest Edition

Cooler days, time in the combine. It’s the best time of the year, and we’re making it even better with the Farm Journal Field Days Harvest edition. Join us at 8 a.m. Central on Tues., Oct. 20, for the early riser session, “The Do’s and Don’ts of Successful Succession Planning.” (Register for Farm Journal Field Days now. Already registered? Log in here to get started!) Glen, Ann and Jason Newcomer of Newcomer Farms in Bryan, Ohio, will share how they’ve managed succession planning on their farm and offer advice to help plan for smooth transitions.

Log on every Tuesday at 8 a.m. Central for Farm Journal Field Days Harvest edition early riser sessions:

> Dial in On Conservation Tillage

> Fall Field Rescue: Weeds & Storm Recovery

> 4 Strategies for Input & Seed Buying

> How to Build Your Own Planter

> Manage Grain Storage to Lock in Profit

Fresh on demand content will include the Pro Farmer Harvest Report, heartwarming tales from AgDay’s Harvest of Thanks, engaging audio to help you pass the time when you’re behind the wheel, and much more.

Want a sneak peek of Newcomer Farms before Oct. 20? The Newcomers played host to one of two in-person Farm Journal Field Days events in August. Check out the exclusive insider farm tour here:

Set your clocks now with a reminder to join us 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 for “The Do’s and Don’ts of Successful Succession Planning” with Glen, Ann and Jason Newcomer of Newcomer Farms in Bryan, Ohio.

Can’t wait? You don’t have to! Check out the latest in the networking lounge, enjoy on demand content and catch the latest intel in the booths at Farm Journal Field Days. #FJFieldDays #FarmOn