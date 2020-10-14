Farm Journal Announces 365-Day Extension of Farm Journal Field Days

The success of Farm Journal’s inaugural Farm Journal Field DaysTM has led to a 365-day expansion of the event, giving agricultural suppliers and service providers timely access to target audiences while also providing farmers, ranchers and growers with the critical information they need for upcoming seasons.

“When we looked back at the opportunities we were able to create for both Farm Journal Field Days attendees and industry partners who engaged with the event, the direction we needed to go was clear — we needed to expand it,” said Andy Weber, CEO of Farm Journal.

In a post-event survey, more than 87 percent of farmers, ranchers and growers that attended said the event met or exceeded their expectations, and 85 percent planned to participate in another Farm Journal online event.

“At the same time, we provided higher quality leads at a fraction of the cost of other farm shows to exhibitors, and we will continue to deliver valuable leads to those that continue to engage in this 365-day approach,” said Weber. “Bringing these groups together in the Farm Journal Field Days platform is a win-win for the industry.”

The 365-day approach will include seasonal “special edition” events delivering what farmers, ranchers and growers need to know right now, including a Harvest Edition kicking off October 19, followed by an Equipment Edition starting in December and going through February 2021. In March, a Planting Edition will launch followed by a Hay, Forage & Cattle Handling Edition in June. Then in August, the 2021 Pro Farmer Crop Tour TM, Farm Journal Field Days Summer Showcase and another #FarmONTM Benefit Concert will round out the summer. Each edition will feature live and on-demand content, networking, new pavilions and featured products and resources in exhibitor booths as well as in-person events and programming.

Farm Journal Field Days Harvest Edition will kick off with new stories, videos and other resources being added to the platform every day while pavilion hosts and exhibitors will be updating content around harvest topics. A new Harvest Pavilion will feature content relevant to farmers during the harvest season, and new exhibitors are expected to join as well. The search for farm locations to host in-person events is ongoing through Farm Journal’s Top Producer Network with plans to cover multiple geographies across the country.

“The landscape of agriculture events is changing, and Farm Journal is excited to offer a marketing alternative that allows our industry partners to get in front of their key accounts and prospects,” said Charlene Finck, president of Farm Journal. “We have built a successful platform, and farmer response is positive, as they see the value of online education and ag industry networking. Farm Journal Field Days is a celebration of learning and entertainment for all of agriculture, and we are proud to be leading the industry in these efforts.”

Farm Journal launched the New American Farm ShowTM experience in August with the 2020 Pro Farmer Crop Tour, the launch of Farm Journal Field Days and its first #FarmON Benefit Concert. All content from these events is still available for on-demand viewing, plus Farm Journal editors are continually pushing new content to the platform. All pavilions are still open as well as exhibitor booths and the networking lounge.

Registration for Farm Journal Field Days is free. To learn more or register, go to www.farmjournalfielddays.com.