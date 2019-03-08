Farm Girls Celebrate #InternationalWomensDay

InternationalWomensDay
( Instagram #InternationalWomensDay )

A day dedicated to celebrating women, International Women’s Day first got its start in 1909 and is celebrated every year on March 8.

Farm girls around the world are also celebrating #InternationalWomensDay and have shared their farming photos on social media. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, there are 969,672 women farmers in the U.S. alone. Broken down, more than 30% of American farmers are women!

Check out some of our favorites photos below!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy International Women's Day chicas!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ As mothers, daughters, sisters, and aunts we are so proud to be women. We each are raising daughters of our own and strive to raise them to be strong, respectful, fierce and loving (although there are days our daughters could tone down the fierceness just a tad). We are so lucky to have had a mom who taught us that we can do anything as good as the boys, and a dad who never for a second treated us differently because we were girls. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Like so many farm women, we grew up driving a stick shift, helping in the shop, and operating equipment and we can't imagine a life any different.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ So here's to all of us - the fiesty women who won't back down, who figure it out, and who are leading and raising the next generations of go-getters. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Let's do this. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Follow along with us at @Range81Farms ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @carhartt⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #IWD2019 #internationalwomensday #womenwhofarm #agmorethanever #farm365 #farmher #farmwomen #ruralwomen #rurallife #albertafarm #grainfarm #femalefarmers #girlbosses #agcanada #womeninag #wegrowtheworld #thisiswomenswork #facesoffarmher

A post shared by Range 81 Farms (@range81farms) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy International Womens Day! Keep posting those pics and #aglikealady 👍🏽 hope you all have a good one 💕

A post shared by Life On A Station (@life_on_a_station) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today is International Women's Day - a day to celebrate the achievements of women. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On this day, and every day, it is my prayer that God guides my husband and I in raising these two beautiful little girls in such a way that they never lose their spunk, sass, and zest for life. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I want them to know that with a little hard (sometimes thankless) work and a whole lotta prayer, they can achieve anything they set their minds to - and I do mean an.y.thing. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ And most importantly, I want my girls to grow up grateful for everything that life throws their way - the good, the bad, the folks who cheer them on, and especially those who don't. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Happy International Women's Day to all of my fellow women and the forces that help drive them! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📷 @laurajohnson33 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #InternationalWomensDay #thisiswomenswork #farmher #rancher #nebraskasandhills #ranchlife #cattletales #thegoodlife #liveauthentic #nebraskalife #faithfamilyandbeef #imomsohard #momlifebelike

A post shared by Terryn Drieling (@faithfamilyandbeef) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Proud farmer! #internationalwomensday #bestjobintheworld #agmorethanever #albertaag #farmher #albertapotatoes #yql

A post shared by North Paddock Farms (@northpaddockfarms) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 🙋🏼‍♀️🙋🏼‍♀️🙋🏼‍♀️ I am so lucky in both my personal and work life (in what was a rather male dominated industry), to be surrounded by amazing ladies doing amazing things. In fact, I get to watch 18,000 hardworking girls every single day 😏. 🐔🐔 I feel super proud to have one of the most important jobs in the world- not only being part of the food production process but being able to educate people on what is going on too. 👩🏼‍🌾👩🏻‍🌾 #shoutout to every single one of you, keep doing what you are doing. 🙌🏻🙌🏻 #internationalwomensday #womenwhofarm #farmher #strongwomen #girlpower #poweron #strength #farming #foodeducation #wheredoesyourfoodcomefrom #chickensofinstagram #chickens #organic #organicfarming #organiceggs #freerangechickens #freerange #sussex #farminguk #feathers #southdownsnationalpark #southdownsway #ditchling #brighton #sussex #dungarees #overalls

A post shared by Kelly_themacsfarm (@kelly_themacsfarm) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

WHO FEEDS THE WORLD?! FARM GIRLS! -- -- Happy International Women's Day! Today, I want to celebrate the women who make up 43% of the farmers worldwide. All of you farm women, were the inspiration for my new navy, long sleeve FARM GIRL shirt! (Link in bio to my store.) My goal with these shirts is to honor all the amazing farm women out there kicking butt 🍑 Whether you are preparing the meals for your farmer and farm kids or planting and harvesting the crops or raising livestock and producing milk, we all have our role in feeding the world! I asked you yesterday what this day means to you. And the overwhelming response was supporting and empowering women. YES!! Y'all know I love to share my #farmertofollow every Friday. Today I have tagged tons of great women in ag that I highly recommend checking out. They are doing big things 👊 Make sure to order your "WHO FEEDS THE WORLD? FARM GIRLS" shirt from the link in my bio!! And share this post to your stories (don't forget to tag me 😉) and you will be entered to win one of 3 NM Milkmaid @grizzlycoolers tumblers!

A post shared by T A R A | Dairy Farmer (@newmexicomilkmaid) on

Beef (General)
Dairy (General)
Hogs (General)
Poultry (General)
Corn
PREV

Related on Ag Professional

Comments