Farm Girls Celebrate #InternationalWomensDay

A day dedicated to celebrating women, International Women’s Day first got its start in 1909 and is celebrated every year on March 8.
Farm girls around the world are also celebrating #InternationalWomensDay and have shared their farming photos on social media. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, there are 969,672 women farmers in the U.S. alone. Broken down, more than 30% of American farmers are women!
Check out some of our favorites photos below!
INTERNATIONAL WOMANS DAY💃🏼 Doing it for the #womeninAg who aren’t afraid of getting stuck in💩, who can lift, throw, push and pull 💪🏼 as well as any man and who aren’t scared of forging a career in a mans world 🌍 #FARMHER 🙌🏼 #farmersdaughter #farm365 #internationalwomansday
I can’t fault these hips of mine. Cannot shame them. They’ve given me three beautiful babies - beautiful, wild, courageous souls. ✨ Women are unique caregivers. As mothers they are resilient, selfless and caring. As rancHers they are strong, compassionate and innovative. ✨ Today and everyday we thank the women before us and the women beside us. #wegrowtheworld ✨ May God bless you and keep you. . . . photo: @tawneebree #internationalwomensday #womenswork #thisiswomenswork #ranchwivesword #ranchwifelife #rancher #knowyourrancher #itsastetson
Behind your food purchases are a growing number of strong, powerful females in a historically male-dominated profession. Let's hear it for all women in agriculture! #InternationalWomensDay #womeninag #womenwhofarm #femalefarmer #farmher #organic #farmertraining #maine #dairyfarm #womensday #stonyfield
Happy International Women's Day chicas!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ As mothers, daughters, sisters, and aunts we are so proud to be women. We each are raising daughters of our own and strive to raise them to be strong, respectful, fierce and loving (although there are days our daughters could tone down the fierceness just a tad). We are so lucky to have had a mom who taught us that we can do anything as good as the boys, and a dad who never for a second treated us differently because we were girls. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Like so many farm women, we grew up driving a stick shift, helping in the shop, and operating equipment and we can't imagine a life any different.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ So here's to all of us - the fiesty women who won't back down, who figure it out, and who are leading and raising the next generations of go-getters. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Let's do this. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Follow along with us at @Range81Farms ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @carhartt⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #IWD2019 #internationalwomensday #womenwhofarm #agmorethanever #farm365 #farmher #farmwomen #ruralwomen #rurallife #albertafarm #grainfarm #femalefarmers #girlbosses #agcanada #womeninag #wegrowtheworld #thisiswomenswork #facesoffarmher
Today is International Women's Day - a day to celebrate the achievements of women. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On this day, and every day, it is my prayer that God guides my husband and I in raising these two beautiful little girls in such a way that they never lose their spunk, sass, and zest for life. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I want them to know that with a little hard (sometimes thankless) work and a whole lotta prayer, they can achieve anything they set their minds to - and I do mean an.y.thing. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ And most importantly, I want my girls to grow up grateful for everything that life throws their way - the good, the bad, the folks who cheer them on, and especially those who don't. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Happy International Women's Day to all of my fellow women and the forces that help drive them! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📷 @laurajohnson33 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #InternationalWomensDay #thisiswomenswork #farmher #rancher #nebraskasandhills #ranchlife #cattletales #thegoodlife #liveauthentic #nebraskalife #faithfamilyandbeef #imomsohard #momlifebelike
Here’s to all the women out there doing what they love 🙌🏼 Even if that’s many different things cause you can’t make your mind up like me; farming, midwifery, farming, midwifery... ie. do whatever makes you happy 💗👩🏼🌾 ____________________🌹____________________ #internationalwomensday #farmher #womeninag #girlpower #farmersdaughter #attwoodsdairyshorthorns
HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 🙋🏼♀️🙋🏼♀️🙋🏼♀️ I am so lucky in both my personal and work life (in what was a rather male dominated industry), to be surrounded by amazing ladies doing amazing things. In fact, I get to watch 18,000 hardworking girls every single day 😏. 🐔🐔 I feel super proud to have one of the most important jobs in the world- not only being part of the food production process but being able to educate people on what is going on too. 👩🏼🌾👩🏻🌾 #shoutout to every single one of you, keep doing what you are doing. 🙌🏻🙌🏻 #internationalwomensday #womenwhofarm #farmher #strongwomen #girlpower #poweron #strength #farming #foodeducation #wheredoesyourfoodcomefrom #chickensofinstagram #chickens #organic #organicfarming #organiceggs #freerangechickens #freerange #sussex #farminguk #feathers #southdownsnationalpark #southdownsway #ditchling #brighton #sussex #dungarees #overalls
Day 6 of the ag photo challenge AND #internationalwomensday! I’m so proud to be a woman in agriculture and veterinary medicine. This heifer begged for a selfie while I was preg checking her friends. The funny-looking thing on my head is a pair of @imvimaging.na goggles that allows me to visualize an ultrasound image. Much more convenient than lugging a screen around! #livestockvet #vetlife #realcaliforniamilk #dairy #cowvet #jersey #heifer
WHO FEEDS THE WORLD?! FARM GIRLS! -- -- Happy International Women's Day! Today, I want to celebrate the women who make up 43% of the farmers worldwide. All of you farm women, were the inspiration for my new navy, long sleeve FARM GIRL shirt! (Link in bio to my store.) My goal with these shirts is to honor all the amazing farm women out there kicking butt 🍑 Whether you are preparing the meals for your farmer and farm kids or planting and harvesting the crops or raising livestock and producing milk, we all have our role in feeding the world! I asked you yesterday what this day means to you. And the overwhelming response was supporting and empowering women. YES!! Y'all know I love to share my #farmertofollow every Friday. Today I have tagged tons of great women in ag that I highly recommend checking out. They are doing big things 👊 Make sure to order your "WHO FEEDS THE WORLD? FARM GIRLS" shirt from the link in my bio!! And share this post to your stories (don't forget to tag me 😉) and you will be entered to win one of 3 NM Milkmaid @grizzlycoolers tumblers!
See the impact #WomenInAg are having in your state https://t.co/5HXDxQTkh5#FarmHer #IWD #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/BkmJuzTn2n— Dept. of Agriculture (@USDA) March 8, 2019
Happy International Women's Day! #ontarioporkproud #womeninagriculture pic.twitter.com/h7Kzt8TqSF— Ontario Pork (@OntarioPork) March 8, 2019
#InternationalWomensDay #agtwitter #womenshistory #womenswork #WomenInAg #womeninagriculture #meninagriculture It is a good day to consider, recognize and celebrate women’s enormous contributions to everything - including feeding the world. pic.twitter.com/V3sk1rAnwO— Diane McKenzie (@CammckDiane) March 8, 2019