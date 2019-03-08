Farm Girls Celebrate #InternationalWomensDay

A day dedicated to celebrating women, International Women’s Day first got its start in 1909 and is celebrated every year on March 8.

Farm girls around the world are also celebrating #InternationalWomensDay and have shared their farming photos on social media. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, there are 969,672 women farmers in the U.S. alone. Broken down, more than 30% of American farmers are women!

Check out some of our favorites photos below!