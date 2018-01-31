Farm Dog and John Deere Collaborate For VRT Spraying

With a joint development project Farm Dog and John Deere are developing variable rate spray technology, and the project is supported in part by a $900 thousand grant from the Binational Industrial Research and Development Foundation (BIRD Foundation.)

"This is a step change for pest and disease management," says Liron Brish, CEO and co-founder of Farm Dog. "Growers spend more than $60 billion per year on pest and disease management yet still suffer $500 billion worth of crop losses per year. The combination of Farm Dog insights with John Deere equipment will finally provide growers with the tools needed to make the best in-field decisions for optimizing treatments, increasing yields, and promoting sustainability."

Since 2016, Farm Dog has integrated with the John Deere Operations Center, and now this next phase will enable data sharing and leverage John Deere's ExactApply spray equipment capabilities. Development will occur simultaneously in Israel and Iowa over the next 18 months.

"The John Deere Operations Center is an open platform that gives producers the opportunity to connect their machine and production data with other software tools and drive deeper insights into their farms," says Lane Arthur, Director of Digital Solutions at John Deere. "This integration demonstrates our commitment to providing producers with tools to increase the efficiency and profitability of their operations."