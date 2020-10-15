Farm Bureau Convention Goes Virtual Due to COVID

The American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) 102nd Annual Convention scheduled for January in San Diego will instead be a virtual event due to coronavirus restrictions.

The San Diego Convention Center, where the annual meeting was to be held Jan. 10-13, has cancelled all events through the end of January according to a Farm Bureau press release.

“Our top priority at every Farm Bureau gathering is the safety of our attendees and staff,” AFBF President Zippy Duvall said. “While we are saddened to not meet in person for this convention, we are eager to bring this event safely to farm and ranch homes across the country and excited to offer the same top-level content our members have come to expect from our in-person events.”

The virtual annual convention will remain on the same dates and will be free to all attendees. The event will still include highlights such as the Ag Innovation Challenge, the Young Farmer and Rancher competitions and the Farm Dog of the Year announcement, according to the press release.

Registration details will be available later this year at the Farm Bureau website.

