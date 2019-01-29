EXTREME COLD: Winterkill Concern for Winter Wheat

The extreme cold conditions could cause a winterkill. Globe Newswire reports the main areas of concern are central Missouri, central Illinois, central Indiana, and central and southwestern Ohio. “Temperatures will likely drop to -2 to -12 F in these areas Wednesday and Thursday mornings, and with very little snow cover, some damage is likely to wheat,” said Don Keeney, Senior Agricultural Meteorologist for Radiant Solutions.

“Areas across the far southern Midwest along the Ohio River should escape damage, as lows in these areas should remain above winterkill thresholds.” Experts say snow cover should remain deep enough to prevent damage in the northwestern Midwest, where lows will likely drop to at least -35 F.