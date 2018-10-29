Expect a Cold Winter East of the Rockies

Forecasters are starting to roll out their expectations for early winter. While most are factoring in an El Nino, AgDay Meteorologist Mike Hoffman says he expects below normal temperatures in the country over the next 90 days.

"November temperatures we should see below normal in the middle of the country," says Hoffman. "I think they'll be above normal out west."

The area of cold increases during December.

"Below normal is in a pretty large area from the Great Lakes to the northeast and all the way down into Texas and Louisiana," says Hoffman.

The western half of North Dakota to the Pacific is likely to see a warmer than average December.

"January temperatures will shift that below normal area all the way through Florida and into most of the southeast," says Hoffman.

Watch Mike's entire forecast in the clip above.