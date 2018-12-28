Executive Women in Agriculture: 5 Must-See Speakers

The risks and opportunities have never been greater in American agriculture. Today’s markets require farmers to implement impeccable farm business practices and stay up to date on the changing managerial landscape. To prepare the nearly 1 million female farmers in the U.S. for the road ahead, Top Producer is proud to offer an event dedicated exclusively to women in agriculture.

The 2019 Executive Women in Agriculture conference will run Jan. 15-17 in Chicago at the Hilton Chicago Hotel in downtown Chicago. This event features dynamic keynote speakers and educational breakout sessions, as well as networking opportunities.

Meet just a few of the business-focused and inspirational speakers on the agenda:

Lessons in Leadership From the Flight Deck

Carey Lohrenz, First Female U.S. Navy F-14 Flghter Pilot

Carey Lohrenz knows what it takes to win in one of the highest-pressure, extreme environments imaginable: in the cockpit at Mach 2. As the first female F-14 Tomcat Fighter Pilot in the U.S. Navy, having flown missions worldwide as a combat-mission-ready United States Navy pilot, Carey is used to working in fast-moving, dynamic environments, where inconsistent execution can generate catastrophic results. The same challenges are found in business: markets change, customer needs evolve and if you do not adapt quickly your company is at risk. In her motivating and engaging keynote presentations, Carey shares her fascinating experiences operating in one of the world's most challenging environments - an aircraft carrier. She is uniquely qualified in the fundamentals of winning under pressure, reducing errors and overcoming obstacles. Her mastery of these fundamentals can help your team triumph.

Why Estate Planning is Different for Farmers

Polly Dobbs, Dobbs Legal Group

As the owner of Dobbs Legal Group, Polly focuses her practice in estate and wealth transfer planning along with business succession planning. Her passion lies with helping family-owned farms and closely held businesses achieve a smooth succession. Having grown up on a farm, she understands the unique issues facing farm families and has extensive experience in farm succession planning.



Leadership: You Have Everything You Need

Rena Striegel, Transition Point Business Advisors

Rena Striegel is an internationally recognized business coach and consultant with over 20 years of experience working directly with farmers, ag leaders, senior executives and entrepreneurs to identify and implement strategies that create growth and profitability. In her role with Transition Point Business Advisors, she leads client projects in the areas of strategic planning, business succession and continuity planning and employee/leadership development. Most of her current clients are large family-owned farm operations. Rena grew up on a dairy and hog farm in What Cheer, Iowa and she is a professional EOS implementer as well as a certified business coach.



How to Keep Your Family Together Across the Generations

Mitzi Perdue, Perdue Farms and Author

Mitzi Perdue combines her own experiences as a businesswoman with the experiences of two-long-time family businesses. Her father Earnest Henderson co-founded the Sheraton Hotel Chain and her late husband Frank Perdue was the second generation in the poultry company that today sells grain and poultry in close to 100 countries. She is the founder of CERES Farms, the family-owned commercial and agricultural real estate investment company that has owned rice fields, commercial and residential real estate and today, the family vineyards sell wine grapes to wineries such as Mondavi, Bogle, Folie a Deuz and Toasted Head.

Why Leaders Fail and the 7 Prescriptions for Success

Mary Kelly, Productive Leaders

Mary is an internationally recognized economist, author and speaker who shares her perspective on creating strong leadership, productivity and communication. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, with a PhD in economics, Mary learned lessons in leadership during more than 20 years of active duty in intelligence and logistics in the U.S. Navy. As part of her military service, Mary taught more than 40,000 military and civilian personnel about economics, finance, leadership and management. This experience reinforced her belief in the importance of clear communication and strong leadership skills, especially in stressful situations. Mary has written several books on the topic of leadership.

Executive Women in Agriculture

Jan. 15-17

Hilton Chicago Hotel Downtown

