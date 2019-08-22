Exclusive: NASS Chief of Crops Addresses Farmer Aug Report Pushback

Following the August Crop Production Report on August 12, National Agricultural Statistics Survey (NASS) started receiving pushback about how prevent plant acres are factored into the national yield. According to NASS Crops Branch Chief, Lance Honig, prevent plant acres are not included in the calculation to determine national yield because they are not included in planted acres.

Honig sat down with AgDay National Reporter Betsy Jibben to address some farmer debate about how the agency calculates yield.

Watch the video below.