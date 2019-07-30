Exclusive: Ag Trade Negotiator Talks China Negotiations

The U.S. Trade team is continuing its talks with their Chinese counterparts this week. Yet, there are low expectations from both countries of dampening hopes of breakthroughs this time around as well.

The President, typing in a series of tweets Tuesday, how China was supposed to start buying agricultural products. That’s something President Trump said was promised at the G-20 Summit earlier in the month.

President Trump continues the tweet saying, “That is the problem with China, they just don’t come through.”

Betsy Jibben, national reporter with AgDay, talked with U.S. Trade Representative Gregg Doud about the talks in China. Ambassador Doud not giving a timeline for when trade negotiations may be finished.

“I don’t have any sense how long this is going to take,” said Gregg Doud, Chief Agricultural Negotiator for the U.S. Trade Representative. “All I can say at this point is this is something that this Administration and USTR have worked very, very hard on it.”

The meeting in Shanghi is something Farm Journal Washington Correspondent Jim Wiesemeyer thinks could show progress if talks last longer than two days in the city.

“Our China watchers [are signaling] no major breakthroughs will likely be made,” said Jim Wiesemeyer. “It would be very good news if the timeline for the talks go beyond two days. That means they are making progress. If it’s limited to two days, well, at least they talked.”

Meanwhile, farm groups like the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) pressing for a deal, watching the talks this week closely for what they say will hopefully reopen one of the largest markets in the world.

AFBF releasing numbers during trade talks saying from 2017 to 2018, U.S. ag exports to China fell more than 50 percent. That’s a drop of $9.1 Billion. Agricultural exports to China exceeded $24 Billion in 2014.