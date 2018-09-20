Evaluating Robot Economics

With so many factors to consider, determining whether a robotic milking system is right for you can seem like a daunting task up front. Checking out “Economics of Robotic Milking”, a video from last year’s World Dairy Expo seminar series might help as you work your way through the decision-making process.

In the 1-hour video, Iowa State University dairy specialist Larry Tranel discusses different ways to evaluate the pros and cons of robotic milking systems. Also featured in the video are presentations by dairy producers Lance and Jonna Schutte, of Jo-Lane Dairy in Monona, Iowa and Doug Gernes, Gernes Dairy LLC, in Winona, Minn., talking about their experiences with robotic milking over the past several years.

To lean more on this topic, read: