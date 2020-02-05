European Green Deal gives produce trade opportunities, Freshfel says

The 2019 introduction of the European Commission’s European Green Deal invites the produce industry to be a leader in climate neutral and plant-friendly policies, according to industry trade group Freshfel Europe.

“The European Green Deal’s underlying objective is to stimulate plant-based diets across Europe,” Freshfel Europe general delegate Philippe Binard said in a news release. “It is up to the sector to embrace this challenge and build on this new momentum for fresh fruit and vegetables.”

In a 16-page report looking at Europe’s fresh produce priorities for the next five years, Freshfel addressed issues ranging from plastic reduction, international trade, digital technology and traceability, promotion efforts and Europe’s trade relationship with the United Kingdom.

“The fresh produce sector is already a low environmental impact food industry, however Europe’s current geopolitics stimulating climate neutrality in all areas of business will shape operations and trade in the fresh produce sector for decades to come,” Binard said in the release. “Now is the time to act and seize this opportunity to be a leader in meeting environmental and consumer demands now and into the future.”

