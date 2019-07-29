European Commission Approves Agrisure Duracade

Farmers with corn rootworm pressure will have new options to combat the pest in 2020. This week, the European Commission approved Syngenta’s Agrisure Duracade for import, giving U.S. farmers greater access to a new corn rootworm trait.

Duracade will be sold as stacked traits, including Agrisure Duracade 5222 E-Z refuge and Agrisure Duracade 5122 E-Z refuge. All individual components of the stacks are now approved. This most recent approval covered corn grain and derived products for food and feed use in countries in the European Union.

“This trait approval is an important milestone demonstrating our commitment to bring new, innovative technologies to help growers protect and maximize their yield,” said David Hollinrake, president of Syngenta seeds in a recent press release. “The Agrisure Duracade trait gives a new trait rotational option for corn rootworm management for a healthier corn crop and higher yield potential.”

The company claims the 2020 Duracade launch class has a 4.1 bu. per acre advantage over non-Duracade products. Duracade was first approved for planting in the U.S. by USDA in 2013.