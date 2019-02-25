Is Ethanol Demand In Trouble?

The ethanol market closed in the green after Monday’s trading session.

Analyst Joe Vaclavik with Standard Grain says the ethanol market is reaching news levels it hasn’t seen for months.

“We’ve seen ethanol prices rally back,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “We posted our highest trade since August in spot month ethanol futures just recently. We bottomed about $1.19 a gallon to about $1.34 a gallon.”

Yet, how is domestic demand in this ethanol picture?

Tyne Morgan discusses during an AgDay analysis.