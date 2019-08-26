Equipment Technologies Fills In Apache Lineup

With an 800-gal. capacity tank, Equipment Technologies introduces the AS840 into its Apache sprayer lineup for its 2020 models.

“Attention to our customers’ needs is a huge priority in the improvements we make to Apache Sprayers from year to year, and the 2020 model year is no exception,” Matt Hays, CEO of Equipment Technologies said in a news release. “Farmers told us they wanted features to help them make better, more efficient use of their time in the field and technology is a growing priority for many farmers. In the new lineup of Apache Sprayers, we deliver improvements that meet these needs and show our continued attention and commitment to farmers’ needs. We’re all in on our customers’ success in the field, and our new sprayers reflect our shared ethic of performance in every pass through the field in an Apache.”

Here are six Apache sprayer features to take note of: