Equipment Technologies Fills In Apache Lineup

With an 800-gal. capacity tank, Equipment Technologies introduces the AS840 into its Apache sprayer lineup for its 2020 models.
“Attention to our customers’ needs is a huge priority in the improvements we make to Apache Sprayers from year to year, and the 2020 model year is no exception,” Matt Hays, CEO of Equipment Technologies said in a news release. “Farmers told us they wanted features to help them make better, more efficient use of their time in the field and technology is a growing priority for many farmers. In the new lineup of Apache Sprayers, we deliver improvements that meet these needs and show our continued attention and commitment to farmers’ needs. We’re all in on our customers’ success in the field, and our new sprayers reflect our shared ethic of performance in every pass through the field in an Apache.”
Here are six Apache sprayer features to take note of:
- Raven AutoBoom XRT automatic boom control system: The system uses radar sensors to maintain optimal spray heights to maximize application efficiency. Pressure-based controls enable smoother movement across the field, quicker reaction times and complete operator control, adding up to better application coverage in the field.
- Front-fill access: The optional front-focused design makes it easier than ever to fill the sprayer from a nurse tank without folding the booms. Just park, fill and go. This feature enables the operator to cut down on fill times and get back to spraying more easily and quickly.
- Stainless steel tank and mount design: Not only does the upgraded stainless-steel tank and mount option look great, it also makes sprayer clean-out quicker and more efficient.
- Autofold: Available on any Apache with AutoBoom XRT, the new automatic boom-folding system allows the operator to fold and unfold booms all at once instead of one section at a time. And, it’s automatic with the push of a single button.
- Double-stacked nozzles: Specifically designed for machines with the Raven Hawkeye® nozzle control system, the double-stacked nozzles extend the sprayer’s reach, helping the operator get more coverage out of every pass through the field.
- Quick-spray mode: Save time on smaller spraying jobs with the new quick-spray mode function, which enables the operator to set up spraying options directly on the machine’s in-cab display. With quick spray mode, the operator can hop in the cab, turn the key and start spraying.