Equipment Sales Up Led by Combines

Equipment sales in the first half of 2018 are up sharply over last year, lead by a 20.5% increase in combine sales according to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) flash report.

Total tractor sales for 2018 so far are up 6.5% compared to the first half of 2017.

In this report from AgDay Television, Betsy Jibben looks at what is behind the surge in sales and whether that sales activity is jeopardized by the increasing tariff war and subsequent decline in commodity prices.