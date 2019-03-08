'Epidemic' Of Poor Soybean Seed For 2019

You probably already know that soybean seed supplies are tight for 2019. Worse yet, Ken Ferrie says the quality of a lot of varieties is significantly below average.

“You may need to plant higher populations this year to account for low-germ seed, or you may have to use a totally different variety than what you’d planned on,” says Ferrie, Farm Journal Field Agronomist and owner of CropTech Consulting, Inc.

The issue with this year’s seed goes back to last fall.

“Soybeans got overly dry and then they got wet, which delayed harvest and contributed to a lot of disease,” Ferrie says. “I doubt there will be a lot of seed delivered without a seed treatment this year.”

Ferrie gives some specific ideas in this week’s Boots In the Field Report podcast on what you can do prior to planting to address seed quality. He also discusses how you might want to go about your planting process. Listen here: