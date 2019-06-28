EPA's National Compliance Initiative to Apply to Ag Retailers

The EPA National Compliance Initiative (NCI) prioritizes the enforcement of the Risk Management Program (RMP) regulations on specific chemical facilities, including ag retailers handling anhydrous ammonia.

Note: Ag retailers that store and/or handle anhydrous ammonia are required to comply with the RMP regardless of the NCI.

The purpose of the NCI is to reduce accidental releases at industrial and chemical facilities.

Learn more about this initiative here (including a map of inspections and addressing actions at facilities that use the applicable substances) and get your questions answered by ARA's policy team with the DC Help Desk service (member login required).

