EPA Tells Manufacturers ‘Don’t Label Glyphosate as Carcinogen’

In the midst of thousands of lawsuits claiming glyphosate causes cancer, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it will not approve glyphosate product labels that claim the herbicide is known to cause cancer.

“Product labels claiming glyphosate is known to cause cancer [is a] false claim that does not meet the labeling requirements of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA),” an EPA statement explained. “California’s much-criticized Proposition 65 has lead to misleading labeling requirements.”

This past May, EPA announced its findings from an earlier review of glyphosate products where it found glyphosate is not a carcinogen and there are no risks to public health when it’s used according to label requirements. These findings are in direct opposition of those made by the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, but in agreement with hundreds of other countries and federal agency studies.

"It is irresponsible to require labels on products that are inaccurate when EPA knows the product does not pose a cancer risk. We will not allow California's flawed program to dictate federal policy," said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler in a recent news release. "It is critical that federal regulatory agencies like EPA relay to consumers accurate, scientific-based information about risks that pesticides may pose to them. EPA's notification to glyphosate registrants is an important step to ensuring the information share with the public on a federal pesticide label is correct and not misleading."

