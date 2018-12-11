EPA Renews Dicamba Registration

The label for over-the-top application of dicamba in soybeans and cotton has been extended through December 2020. EPA says it considered input from several different sources before announcing their decision in late October. To address concerns of off-target movement, the agency has established several new restrictions. In addition, if they choose, states can decide to impose a more restrictive label on dicamba use.

Label Changes Include the Following:

Two-year registration.

Only certified applicators can apply dicamba for over-the-top crop applications.

Over-the-top applications of dicamba are prohibited on soybeans 45 days after planting and 60 days after planting cotton.

For cotton, the number of over-the-top applications is reduced from four to two (soybeans remain at two over-the-top applications).

Applications permitted between one hour after sunrise to two hours before sunset.

In counties where endangered species might exist, the downwind buffer remains at 110' but a new 57' buffer is required around the other sides of the field (the 110' downwind buffer applies to all applications).

Clarification on training period for 2019 and beyond for consistency across products.

Enhanced tank clean-out instructions for the entire system.

Enhanced label to improve applicator awareness on the impact of low pH on the potential volatility of dicamba.

Cleaner and more consistent label language to improve compliance and enforceability.

To learn more about the revised dicamba label and industry reactions to the changes, visit bit.ly/2020-dicamba-label.