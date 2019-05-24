EPA Pulls 12 Neonicotinoid-Containing Pesticides

In response to legal action, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is cancelling registrations for 12 pesticides containing neonicotinoid. Cancellations are part of a legal settlement brought forward by environmentalists and bee keepers.

Product cancellations include:

Meridian 0.20G

Meridian 0.14F

Avicta Complete Corn 500

THX_MXM_FDL_TBZ FS

Adage Deluxe

Adage Premier

Emesto Quantum

V-10170 0.25 G GL Insecticide

Inovate Seed Protectant

Inovate Neutral Seed Protectant

Aloft GC G Insecticide

Flower, Rose & Shrub Care III

Syngenta, Bayer and Valent each had to cancel products as a result of the action by EPA. The cancellations went into effect on May 20, EPA documents report. Distribution, use or sale of existing stocks outside of provisions for disposition is now a violation of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA).

For farmers or retailers with remaining stocks, here’s what EPA says you can do: The registrants may continue to sell and distribute existing stocks of the products until May 20, 2020, which is one year after the publication of the Cancellation Order in the Federal Register. Thereafter, the registrants are prohibited from selling or distributing products, except for export in accordance with FIFRA section 17, or proper disposal.

Specific instructions for retailers and farmers: Persons other than the registrants may sell, distribute or use existing stocks of products until existing stocks are exhausted, provided that such sale, distribution or use is consistent with the terms of the previously approval labeling on, or that accompanied, the canceled products.

This decision comes after more than five years of litigation between environmentalists and EPA. Bayer, Syngenta and Valent voluntarily agreed to pull these products as part of the settlement.

“[The] lawsuit [was] filed in 2013 by several activist groups challenging EPA’s approval process concerning certain registered neonic products,” said Kristine Kring, vice president and associate general counsel for Bayer, in a recent blog post. “It was that process, rather than the safety of these products, that was ultimately at issue in this case. In fact, the court found that there was no evidence that these products present and ‘imminent hazard’ to endangered species—which had been the original focus of the lawsuit.”

Bayer’s cancellations include two registrations—neither of which is sold in the U.S. It is maintaining all other registered products in the U.S.

“This agreement ends the litigation and clears the way for EPA to refocus its time and resources on protecting the environment,” Valent representatives said in a statement provided to Agweb. “Neonicotinoids are rigorously tested before going to market to ensure they can used safely and effectively. We remain confident in EPA’s science-based registration process and are pleased that a reasonable solution was found that both supports America’s farmers and ensures the continued protection of the environment.”

EPA said it would review its registration process issues by 2022.

This story will continue to be updated to include statements from other impacted product registrants.