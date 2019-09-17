EPA Proposal on Nonpoint Source Baselines for Water Quality Trading

On Sept. 5, U.S. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced a call for public comment on policy options that may promote market-based approaches to water quality improvements. This statement comes after a February 2, 2019, Memorandum reiterating EPA's strong support for market-based mechanisms and identified six principles to increase the flexibility and effectiveness of water trading. Public comments can be submitted online with Docket ID no. EPA-HQ-OW-2019-0415 at https://www.regulations.gov once it is published.

EPA will briefly introduce the water quality trading issues discussed in the Federal Register notice and hear feedback from the public on concerns at a combined in-person and online listening webinar session held simultaneously on Oct. 21 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. To read Wheeler's statement, view the pre-publication version of the policy proposal and find details about the public listening session, click here.

