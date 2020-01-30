EPA Issues Proposed Interim Decision on Neonicotinoids, Opens Comments

Earlier in January, EPA released its Proposed Interim Decisions for acetamiprid, clothianidin/thiamethoxam, dinotefuran and imidacloprid. These active ingredients are collectively known as neonicotinoids.

For 60 days after publication in the Federal Register, EPA will accept comments on the proposed interim Decisions. The impact of neonicotinoids on pollinators is a prime focus for the additional risk mitigation when using these products.

In row crops, common trade names for neonicotinoid seed treatments are:

Clothianidin: Poncho, NipsItInside, Poncho/VOTiVO

Thiamethoxam: Cruiser

Imidacloprid: Gaucho

EPA is proposing these five measures:

management measures to help keep pesticides on the intended target and reduce the amount used on crops associated with potential ecological risks; requiring the use of additional personal protective equipment to address potential occupational risks; restrictions on when pesticides can be applied to blooming crops in order to limit exposure to bees; language on the label that advises homeowners not to use neonicotinoid products; cancelling spray uses of imidacloprid on residential turf under the Food Quality Protection Act (FQPA) due to health concerns.

EPA also says the agency and industry are working together to develop stewardship and best management practice guidelines.

Neonicotinoids are insecticides used on a wide variety of crops, turf, ornamentals, pets (for flea treatment), and other uses. Here are links to the interim decisions by active ingredient for full details: