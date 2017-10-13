EPA Imposes New Requirements for Dicamba

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reached an agreement with dicamba manufacturers to minimize the potential for drift damage from use in soybeans and cotton.

“Today's actions are the result of intensive, collaborative efforts, working side by side with the states and university scientists from across the nation who have first-hand knowledge of the problem and workable solutions," said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. "Our collective efforts with our state partners ensure we are relying on the best, on-the-ground, information."

BASF, DuPont and Monsanto have voluntarily agreed to the following label changes for over-the-top dicamba use next year:

Products are restricted use-only certified applicators can apply and they must have dicamba-specific training

Farmers must maintain records regarding use of dicamba products

Dicamba may only be applied when wind speed is below 10 mph (formerly 15 mph)

Reduction in time of day dicamba may be applied (specifics not stated)

Add tank clean-out language to prevent cross contamination

Increase awareness of risk to nearby sensitive crops by enhancing susceptible crop language and record keeping

The new labels will be available for farmers in time for the 2018 season and EPA will continue to evaluate whether the changes provide enough benefit to continue over-the-top use of dicamba.