EPA Approves FMC Products For Tank Mix With Enlist Duo

Ten additional herbicides, four additional insecticides and one additional fungicide from FMC have been approved by the EPA as tank-mix partners for Enlist Duo herbicide. Once these products are posted on the Enlist Duo herbicide website as approved tank-mix partners, they will be allowed for use with Enlist Duo herbicide when applied on Enlist cotton and Enlist E3 soybeans. FMC will provide an update once this final step has been completed.

FMC products having recently received EPA approval for tank mixing with Enlist Duo herbicide include:

Herbicides

Aim EC herbicide

Anthem Flex herbicide

Anthem MAXX herbicide

Authority Assist herbicide

Authority Maxx herbicide

Authority Supreme herbicide

Cadet herbicide

Marvel herbicide

Spartan 4F herbicide

Spartan Charge herbicide

Insecticides

Brigade 2EC insecticide/miticide

Hero insecticide

Mustang Maxx insecticide

Prevathon insect control

Fungicide

Topguard fungicide

These tank-mix options from FMC provide growers with effective tools to manage difficult weeds and control yield-limiting diseases and insects, while helping reduce the need for multiple in-season applications.



