Enjoy On-Demand and Live Learning at Farm Journal Field Days

In times of uncertainty, staying up to date with the latest industry information is imperative. Farm Journal has responded to your recent comments and feedback to create the Farm Journal Field Days, an unparalleled format of virtual live and on-demand learning, discussion and networking designed to be inclusive for all farmer leaders and their operations.

During the three days of virtual programming, we will cover all the topics important to you:

Business & Finance

Grain and Livestock Marketing

Technology

Machinery

Policy

Agronomy

With all the essential content in one place, you can keep track of the latest industry developments and find opportunities for your business, giving you that competitive edge.

Highlights of the packed agenda include:

Managing Through the Black Swan Cycle by David Kohl, Virginia Tech

Panel: How to Face and Overcome Financial Stress

Predicting Chaos - Weather Risk in Production Agriculture by Eric Snodgrass, Nutrien Ag Solutions

Used Machinery Values Trends and Predictions by Greg Peterson, Machinery Pete

Panel: Is the U.S. Too Dependent on Corn?

2021 Cash Rental Negotiations: Overcome the Noise and Negotiate Like A Pro

Panel: Technology, Traceability and the Beef Industry of the Future

With access to all virtual education and topics, sessions presented by leading experts in the industry and endless opportunities to connect with your peers, sponsors and exhibitors, this event provides you with practical strategies and tactics to advance your business.

Whether you join for one hour or 20 hours, this event gives you the chance to gain insights, learn at your own pace and network with others. Join your farmer peers, industry leaders and your favorite Farm Journal experts at #FJFieldDays.

The Farm Journal Field Days will end with the #FarmON Benefit Concert, headlined by Grammy-nominated and ACM award-winning country artist Lee Brice, who joins a slate of top country performers in a free virtual concert. As the grand finale of Farm Journal Field Days, the concert is Farm Journal’s way of saying thank you to everyone in agriculture for keeping our nation’s food supply moving forward.

For a program agenda or more information about Farm Journal Field Days and the #FarmON Virtual Benefit Concert, go to www.FarmJournalFieldDays.com.



