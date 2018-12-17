Energybox rolls out newest software platform

Morristown, N.J.-based Energybox, has a new software platform to monitor food temperatures and other data at multiple locations.

The new software that allows businesses to keep track of their multiple locations with real-time alerts via email or text, allowing improved efficiency and real-time equipment monitoring, according to a news release.

The platform is customizable and is designed to be user-friendly. “With the new software, we are able to provide a highly flexible platform that enables our customers to easily add features and functionalities that are tailored to their specific needs,” Tony Carrella, co-founder and president of Energybox said in the release.

The program allows wireless monitoring of temperatures and door access, live tracking of equipment to optimize energy costs, dispenser monitoring to minimize the risk of skimming, and food monitoring.

The release said the newest feature, food monitoring, assists in recording and storing temperatures and conditions required by hazard analysis and critical control points or HACCP, as regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.