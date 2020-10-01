Empower Harvest Marketing Decisions With Real-Time Data

Growers will have access to state aggregated, from-the-combine, harvest data in a partnership between Pro Farmer and Farmobile. The first Pro Farmer Harvest ReportTM powered by the Farmobile IndexTM will be released to Pro Farmer subscribers Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

“The farmers are the creators of this data, and … since they're the first the first ones to see that data, how can we give them an advantage in the marketplace?” Farmobile Jason Tatge explained to AgriTalk Radio’s Chip Flory. “And so, what we're doing is we're streaming data out of cabs of our subscribers, and then we're aggregating it on a nightly basis. So, we're putting out a state yield number based upon actual ground truth data that's been collected by the farmers who are subscribers to farm mobile.”

The data is aggregated on a state-by-state basis so that no individual user’s data is identifiable. Farmobile subscribers who provide data can access statewide numbers that are updated daily.

“If we can set out a product where you can start to see that yield number, versus what the expectations are, [if they are] a little bit higher or a little bit lower, it's going to help you feel more confident in those decisions when it comes down to pulling the trigger on those extra bushels you’ve got during harvest,” Tatge said.

Pro Farmer will then use that statewide data on a weekly basis to produce the Pro Farmer Harvest Report, a first-of-its-kind harvest estimate using near real-time harvest data.

Tatge said he hopes to have harvest data covering 1.5 – 2 million acres by the end of the 2020 harvest season.

“The Pro Farmer Crop Tour has become an institution in agriculture,” said Joel Jaeger, Pro Farmer President and General Manager. “We’re excited to extend the perspectives from our boots-on-the-ground tour throughout the harvest season by teaming with Farmobile on the Pro Farmer Harvest Report. This partnership will allow us to bring weekly insights based on farmer-sources and straight-from-the-field data as combines begin to roll.”

