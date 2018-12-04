Elf On the Shelf Goes to the Farm!

It’s Christmas time on the farm—and your favorite elf is back on the farm! There’s lots of great farmer themed Elf on the Shelf ideas on social media! Here’s a few of our favorites from Pinterest.

Harold has always dreamed of becoming a farmer!

Ranchers are never sitting on the shelf! Even Elf helped lent a hand, er glove.

Candy cane harvest has begun!

When pigs fly, Elf gets to use his pilot’s license!

Any ranchers needing help preg-checking cows?

Is Elf a chicken farmer during the off season?

One year, Elf visited a dairy farm…

Tractor Parade anyone?

Does Elf have a girlfriend?