Elf On the Shelf Goes to the Farm!

These farmer elves have us all in the Christmas spirit. ( AgWeb )
It’s Christmas time on the farm—and your favorite elf is back on the farm! There’s lots of great farmer themed Elf on the Shelf ideas on social media! Here’s a few of our favorites from Pinterest.
Harold has always dreamed of becoming a farmer!
Ranchers are never sitting on the shelf! Even Elf helped lent a hand, er glove.
Candy cane harvest has begun!
When pigs fly, Elf gets to use his pilot’s license!
Any ranchers needing help preg-checking cows?
Is Elf a chicken farmer during the off season?
One year, Elf visited a dairy farm…
Tractor Parade anyone?
Does Elf have a girlfriend?
Comments