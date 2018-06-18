Economist: Pork Could See $14/Head Losses in 2019

The Trump administration announced Friday it is moving forward on slapping tariffs on imported goods for China as the trade fight widens.



However, the pork industry is caught in the middle of the trade tensions since both China and Mexico have implemented tariffs on select U.S. pork products.

AgDay and U.S. Farm Report national reporter, Betsy Jibben talks with Gregg Doud, U.S. Trade Representative chief ag negotiator; Jim Heimerl, president of the National Pork Producers Council; Nick Giordano, vice president and global government affairs counsel for NPPC; Chris Hurt, ag economist for Purdue University; Bob Utterback with Utterback Marketing; Steve Meyer, ag economist with Kerns and Associates and Dermot Hayes, Iowa State University Ag Economist.