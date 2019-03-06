E15 Draft Rule Moves Ahead

The EPA is moving forward with plans to get year-round E15 approved in time for the summer driving season. Reuters says the agency sent a draft of its proposed rule to the White House Office of Budget for review. The rule includes measures the oil industry has been trying to get put in place to get around speculation in the biofuels credit market.

After the budget office is done, the proposed rule will be public and there will be a public comment period before it can be finalized.

The process needs to wrap up before June 1st in order for it to make it by the summer driving season.