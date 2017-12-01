Duncan Family Farms expands composting

Buckeye, Ariz.-based Duncan Family Farms is expanding its composting program.

Developed at the company’s Goodyear, Ariz., location decades ago, the program is being replicated at other Duncan Family Farms growing sites around the country, according to a news release.

The composting initiative turns a variety of materials otherwise destined for the landfill — municipal tree trimmings, farm animal manure and pre-consumer food waste — into a nutrient-rich soil amendment.

The grower of organic baby lettuces and greens, kales and herbs with operations in Arizona, California, Oregon and New York uses the naturally derived compost to enrich the soil on the acreage that it farms.

The program is diverting roughly 8,000 tons of green waste from the landfill annually in Goodyear and another 2,000 tons annually in Santa Barbara County in California, the release said.

“We’re keeping material out of landfills, turning it into a wholesome soil amendment protecting our operations from potentially disruptive third-party compost shortages and giving consumers the highest quality produce on the market,” Jeremy Vanderzyl, technical services manager, said in the release.