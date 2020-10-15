Drone Drops Off Bacon Surprise

A drone delivering bacon turned heads in Galesburg, Ill., earlier this month when it stopped at Lacie Ball's home to bring her and her two young boys a package of bacon.

To spread a little gratitude and happiness this month, the Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) got creative. When presented the opportunity to distribute shelf-stable, precooked bacon, IPPA developed the #PassTheBacon campaign on Facebook.

Facebook users were encouraged to nominate their local food pantry by commenting on the #PassTheBacon post. Of the nearly 2,000 entries, seven winners were chosen at random. Those seven pantries each received 50 boxes of bacon and the nominators received 10 boxes a piece.

Bell was the lucky winner chosen to get her bacon delivered via drone. She nominated FISH of Galesburg in the contest. FISH is an emergency food pantry that has been helping feed the hungry of Knox County since 1970, according to the IPPA release.



Lacie Ball of Galesburg, with twin sons (L) Rowan and Hunter (R) ages 2, received their bacon from IPPA via drone.

The seven winners included: Cass County Food Pantry nominated by Ruth Simmons; Edinburg Food Pantry: House on the Rock Church nominated by Dan Swinson; First Baptist Church Food Pantry nominated by Darla Rose; FISH of Galesburg nominated by Lacie Ball; Moms on a Mission, Dupo nominated by Stephanie Gesiriech; Outreach Community Center nominated by Deanna Morris; and St. Elmo Food Pantry nominated by Donnie Payne.

“Thanks to the generosity of the Illinois Pork Producers Association and our wonderful members for nominating Moms on a Mission, we were able to #passthebacon onto our homeless friends! Shelf stable, pre-cooked bacon is a godsend for many of our homeless friends! A treat! They were very grateful!” says Dawn Putnam of Moms on a Mission in Dupo.

