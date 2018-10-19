Double Whammy of Hurricanes Slam Carolina Farmer With 30” Of Rain

Frank Howey
( Sara Schafer )

To say Frank and Alison Howey have faced a tough growing season this year is a huge understatement. Their row crop operation that extends 75 miles near the North Carolina and South Carolina border experienced extremely dry conditions this summer.

Then in September, Hurricane Florence stormed in.

“There was still corn and early soybeans being harvested,” says Frank, whose farm is headquartered in Monroe, N.C. “We got up to 22 inches out of that storm, which caused a lot of damage to the corn and soybeans that we're ready for harvest. We got 60 mph to 70 mph winds.”

“Florence came and stayed—she just wouldn’t leave,” Alison says.

 

 

The Howeys and their team worked around the clock to harvest everything they could before the downpour started. Alison shared these photos and videos in mid-September.

 

 

 

 

Then last week, Hurricane Michael swooped in. When it hit the Howeys farm on Oct. 11, it had been downgraded to a tropical storm.

“We got winds 50 to 60 miles our here and got between six and seven inches of rain on already saturated soils,” Frank says. “We had some flooding from Michael, but it was horrific while we had from Florence.”

Howey and his team are ready to plant winter wheat, but soils remain saturated.

“We’re really behind planting wheat and with soybean harvest,” he says. “We’ve had 30” in the last month and prior to that we had been extremely dry, so we've had a tough growing season.”

The Howeys were named the 2018 Top Producer of the Year winners. You can read more about their farm operation in the December issue of Top Producer magazine.

