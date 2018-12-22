Don’t Miss These 5 Blogs from The Farm CPA

This was a year of learning when it comes to taxes. President Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act into law at the end of 2017. With many intricacies for farmers, it’s no surprise that Paul Neiffer also known as the Farm CPA on AgWeb, a CPA and principal at Clifton Larson Allen, was one of the most read authors on the site in 2018.

Check out the five most-read pieces Neiffer wrote in 2018:

The Farm CPA: Thoughts On Our New Tax Bill Neiffer's initial thoughts on the new tax law: many of our tax planning strategies over the last few years are likely to change.

Section 199A: What We Know And Don't Know Guidance on how farmers will calculate their Section 199A deduction when dealing with a cooperative are likely postponed to late 2018. Here are the answers to two common questions.

Why We Don't Want Losses The new tax law has changed all of these rules and most of the changes are not good for farmers.

Musings on Tax Reform Here are some thoughts on the major items applicable for farmers and their families regarding income and estate tax planning.

Update on Deducting Real Estate Taxes I continue to get questions regarding how much property taxes that a taxpayer can deduct on their tax return. This post will recap what farmers can deduct starting in 2018.

Neiffer will be speaking at the 2019 Top Producer Summit.

When: Jan. 15-17

Where: Hilton Chicago Hotel Downtown, 720 S. Michigan Ave.

What: The Top Producer Summit is a combination of three must-attend Top Producer conferences, which includes Top Producer Seminar, Tomorrow's Top Producer, and Executive Women in Agriculture (EWA). In addition, a Legacy Project Conference and Trust in Food Symposium will take place the same week, all at the Hilton Chicago Hotel.

More Info: To register for the seminar or for additional information, visit TPSummit.com.

