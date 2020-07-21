Don't Miss It! Farm Journal Field Days Registration Is Open.

A wealth of agriculture innovation, technology and practical know-how are about to be available to you with the launch of the first-ever Farm Journal Field Days.

This one-of-a-kind, new show features more than 100 free informational sessions. You'll get on-site and virtual discussions, tours, agronomic and management solutions and presentations from key industry leaders, all over the course of three days — August 25, 26 and 27.

Farm Journal understands the importance and value of farm community events and the need for deeper connections for members of the ag industry, now more than ever. The company has used strategic and insightful leadership to design Field Days, so its informative sessions will be available to you live and also on-demand.

There's more exciting news to come — including a complete lineup of exclusive speakers — so this is just a sampling of what you can expect:

Powerful and Insightful Speakers : Hear from leading experts such as meteorologist Eric Snodgrass, ag economist David Kohl, machinery expert Greg Peterson, Farm Journal columnist John Phipps and more!

: Hear from leading experts such as meteorologist Eric Snodgrass, ag economist David Kohl, machinery expert Greg Peterson, Farm Journal columnist John Phipps and more! Easy Access : Since it is online, you are not limited by geography or time restraints. This type of programming is more convenient in every way.

: Since it is online, you are not limited by geography or time restraints. This type of programming is more convenient in every way. On-Demand Learning : Even though the virtual event spans three days, you can learn at your own pace. Log on at certain times to hear your favorite speakers, and then you can revisit other topics when you have the time.

: Even though the virtual event spans three days, you can learn at your own pace. Log on at certain times to hear your favorite speakers, and then you can revisit other topics when you have the time. Interactive Farm Tours : Take a behind-the-scenes look at our two hosts farms—Blue Diamond Farming Company in Jesup, Iowa, and Newcomer Farms in Bryan, Ohio.

: Take a behind-the-scenes look at our two hosts farms—Blue Diamond Farming Company in Jesup, Iowa, and Newcomer Farms in Bryan, Ohio. A Safe Environment : You don’t have to worry about safety or health concerns. Farm Journal understand being #Covidsafe is essential.

: You don’t have to worry about safety or health concerns. Farm Journal understand being #Covidsafe is essential. Opportunity to Learn As a Team : Normally, only one or two folks from your family or farm can attend in-person events. With Farm Journal Field Days, you can all learn together. Make the lunch hour a watch party, and then discuss what you learn.

: Normally, only one or two folks from your family or farm can attend in-person events. With Farm Journal Field Days, you can all learn together. Make the lunch hour a watch party, and then discuss what you learn. Direct Access to Exhibitors : You can visit their virtual booths, ask questions and learn about their latest offerings.

: You can visit their virtual booths, ask questions and learn about their latest offerings. It’s Free: To access the 100-plus sessions, you simply have to register—at no cost to you!

Along with the great opportunities to learn innovative information you can put to work on your farm or ranch, you’ll get to enjoy Grammy-nominated, award-winning country artist Lee Brice in an exclusive #FarmON benefit concert. He joins a slate of top country performers in a free, virtual concert. As the grand finale of Farm Journal Field Days, the concert is Farm Journal’s way of saying thank you to everyone in agriculture for keeping our nation’s food supply moving forward.

Donations from the concert will benefit the National 4-H Council’s FOURWARD fund.

To register and learn more information about Farm Journal Field Days and the #FarmON Virtual Benefit Concert, go to www.FarmJournalFieldDays.com.