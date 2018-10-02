Don’t Let Ear Rots Gunk Up Harvest

As combines chew through corn acres, many reports of corn ear rots and disease have emerged. In some areas, drought conditions in 2018 have increased aflatoxin risk.

Identification of the pathogen causing ear rots and molds is the first step.

A new app, simply named “Mycotoxins,” aims to sped up the diagnosis process so farmers can spend more time planning their next step rather than guessing which problematic pathogen is slowing down harvest. The app was co-developed by the Department of Plant Pathology of the University of Arkansas and the Department of Botany and Plant Pathology of Purdue University.

Here’s a video demonstrating how to scout for ear rots:

And here’s a roundup of reports from twitter on what’s been found out in the field so far this harvest:

Are you checking #corn fields, or harvesting already, and noticing pink or red kernels and lots of fungal growth on the ears? Could be Gibberella ear rot - learn more by watching this useful video @wicorngrowers @WisCropMan @corndisease https://t.co/1thniEPl41 — Damon L. Smith (@badgercropdoc) September 24, 2018

Ear on left plant has crown rot and anthracnose stalk rot. Ear on right no diesease pressure. #needafungicide pic.twitter.com/0J9hGfAnIC — Jared Jessen (@jessen_jared) September 26, 2018

Fusarium is one of the most common ear rots. Disease is more severe when warm and dry. Infection can occur because of hail or insects. Rotate, tillage, or use Viptera trait to help reduce ear rot or fumonisin (mycotoxin). Dry to 15% (not a problem now) and store at 30F pic.twitter.com/7Am7vStO2e — Stephanie Porter (@skporter) September 27, 2018

Good read! I am also seeing stalk rot, vivipary, gibberela, and fusarium ear rot, which is starting to translate to high DON, T2, fumonisin, zearalenone, and penicillium counts. Molds don’t always mean mycotoxins, but testing and scouting are vital. #Harvestanalysis18 — moofan (@moofan) September 28, 2018