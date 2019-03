Moving through the doldrums of winter can be a challenge and it's also possible to get a little bit bored watching markets trade in a tight range. Chip Nellinger of Blue Reef Agrimarketing spoke recently with Tyne Morgan about the dangers of getting bored this time of year.

He says in the last five to six months corn has traded in a 20 cent range.

"It just wears you down," says Nellinger.

He says that puts farmers at risk in two ways.

1. It puts them at risk of being complacent.

"You forget about the markets and now is the time you need to be planning for that eventual break," says Nellinger. "We will break out of this range and see volatility but you have to have a plan."

2. It can lead to poor decisions.

"Even though they're going sideways do some planning," says Nellinger. "Don't get caught up in the frustration that leads to making a poor marketing decision just because it's something to do and you're frustrated with the markets."

Hear more from Chip Nellinger and his advice for farmers in the video above.