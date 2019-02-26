Dollars Chase Good-Condition Planters

When times are tight, the available scarce dollars flow toward the best ROI. We’re seeing this truth play out in the sales of new and used planters, particularly with retrofitted models in good condition.

Search traffic to the 3,000 planters for sale at MachineryPete.com shot up a whopping 66% in the fourth quarter of 2018 versus the third quarter.

This increased buyer appetite is showing up anecdotally, as well. For example, on Jan. 31, I posted on social media about a 2005 John Deere 7200 planter for sale in Oklahoma. It featured a Moore-Built 60' stack fold tool bar with the John Deere MaxEmerge Plus units converted to Precision eSet. This post went viral.

I saw nearly 400 planters sell at auctions from last November through January. Solid pricing on good condition planters was the rule. For instance, a Kinze 3600 12/24 planter, central fill, sold for $85,000 at an Ohio farm auction on Nov. 30, 2018. That was the third-highest auction price for that model in six years.

Late model 20" row planters have also generated a lot of buyer interest at recent sales. A 2015 John Deere DB60 36R-20 planter sold for $173,500 on a farm auction in Kansas on Dec. 28, 2018.

If the used planter is right, buyer demand is there, and retrofitted planters generate a lot of interest. A good example was on Feb. 28, 2018, when a 2010 John Deere 1770NT CCS 24R-30 planter from southeast Nebraska sold on BigIron.com for $165,250. The description of the planter and its specs was seven lines long—it read like a novel.