Doggett Tapped as Interim CEO of Corn Growers

Longtime policy analyst Jon Doggett has been selected as interim CEO of the National Corn Growers Association. Doggett will take the reigns of NCGA when current CEO Chris Novak departs August 1 to take the top job at CropLife America.

Doggett currently serves as NCGA Executive Vice President where he manages the corn growers’ D.C. office and policy efforts. He has headed up the public policy group at NCGA since 2002. Prior to that he has worked in policy roles at the American Farm Bureau Federation and the National Cattleman’s Association.

NCGA has not yet released details of a formal search process for a permanent CEO.