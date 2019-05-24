Disaster Aid Bill On Hold Again for Now

A House Republican has temporarily blocked the $19 billion dollar disaster aid bill. Texas Republican Chip Roy objected to speeding the measure through a nearly-empty chamber on Friday. He also complained the bill does not contain any of President Trump's request for dealing with the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The House will return to the bill possibly as early as next week.

The disaster aid would deliver help for southern states suffering from last fall's hurricanes, Midwestern states hit by flooding, and fire-ravaged rural California.

The Senate voted in support of the measure Thursday afternoon.