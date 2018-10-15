Dicamba Trials To Start October 2019

The first trial alleging dicamba-based herbicides caused widespread damage after drifting across fields will start next year, according to Reuters. The case is a multidistrict litigation.

The Missouri peach grower Bader Farms Inc. case will be fast-tracked for a trial starting in October 2019, Reuters reports. The lawsuit, filed in 2016, alleges drift damage in the 2015 and 2016 crop seasons.

Bayer, new owner of the dicamba products in question, provided this statement to AgWeb:

Monsanto took many steps to warn growers, dealers and applicators that dicamba was not approved for in-crop use during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, that such use would violate state and federal law and was not authorized by Monsanto. During the 2017 season, Monsanto provided extensive education and training to growers and applicators on XtendiMax with VaporGrip Technology application requirements. We remain confident in growers’ ability to follow all application requirements and abide by the law, but if some did not, they should bear responsibility in this instance. The lawsuit is wholly without merit, and we will defend ourselves accordingly.