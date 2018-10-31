Dicamba Registration Extended To 2020, Additional Restrictions Apply

Wednesday the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it would extend over-the-top use of dicamba in cotton and soybeans until Dec. 20, 2020. The agency said it considered several different sources of input before making this decision.

“EPA understands that dicamba is a valuable pest control tool for America’s farmers,” said EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler in a press release. “By extending the registration for another two years with important new label updates that place additional restrictions on the product, we are providing certainty to all stakeholders for the upcoming growing season.”

Changes to the label include the following:

• Two-year registration (until December 20, 2020)

• Only certified applicators may apply dicamba over the top (those working under the supervision of a certified applicator may no longer make applications)

• Prohibits over-the-top application of dicamba on soybeans 45 days after planting and cotton 60 days after planting

• For cotton, limits the number of over-the-top applications from 4 to 2 (soybeans remain at 2 OTT applications)

• Applications will be allowed only from 1 hour after sunrise to 2 hours before sunset

• In counties where endangered species may exist, the downwind buffer will remain at 110 feet and there will be a new 57-foot buffer around the other sides of the field (the 110-foot downwind buffer applies to all applications, not just in counties where endangered species may exist)

• Clarifies training period for 2019 and beyond, ensuring consistency across all three products

• Enhanced tank clean out instructions for the entire system

• Enhanced label to improve applicator awareness on the impact of low pH’s on the potential volatility of dicamba

• Label clean up and consistency to improve compliance and enforceability

