Dicamba: Know Before You Apply

This is the third season farmers have had access to certain dicamba products for in-crop application. EPA made federal label changes but remember your state might have additional requirements.
Applicator Prep
■Mandatory training and certification
Only applicators who are certified and have completed dicamba or auxin-specific training can apply.
■Application timing
Applications must occur between one hour after sunrise and two hours before sunset.
■Record keeping
Certified applicator must fill out records within 72 hours of spraying and keep them for two years.
■Sensitive crops
Do not apply when wind is blowing toward neighboring sensitive crops.
■Concerns about endangered species
Additional protection measures are required in counties where endangered species might exist. For more details, visit epa.gov/endangered-species or call (844) 447-3813.
■Downwind buffer
Maintain the required labeled buffer; minimum is 110'.
Sprayer Setup
■Spray volume
Apply a minimum of 15 gal. of spray per acre.
■Groundspeed
Do not exceed 15 mph.
■Spray boom height
Do not exceed a boom height of 24" above the target pest or crop canopy.
■Wind speed
Apply when wind speed, measured at boom height, is between 3 mph and 10 mph; do not spray during an inversion.
■Equipment clean out
Ensure the entire sprayer system is properly cleaned before and after using a product to avoid potential contamination.
■Nozzles
Only use approved nozzles within specified pressure.
Application rates
|XtendiMax
|Engenia
|Total per year for all applications
|
88 fl. oz. per acre
|
51.2 fl. oz. per acre
|Total of burndown/early preplant, preplant and pre-emergence applications
|
44 fl. oz. per acre
|
25.6 fl. oz. per acre
|Total of postemerge applications (two max)
|
44 fl. oz. per acre
|
25.6 fl. oz. per acre
|Maximum postemerge single application
|
22 fl. oz. per acre
|
12.8 fl. oz. per acre
