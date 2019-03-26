Dicamba: Know Before You Apply

This is the third season farmers have had access to certain dicamba products for in-crop application. EPA made federal label changes but remember your state might have additional requirements.

Applicator Prep

■Mandatory training and certification

Only applicators who are certified and have completed dicamba or auxin-specific training can apply.

■Application timing

Applications must occur between one hour after sunrise and two hours before sunset.

■Record keeping

Certified applicator must fill out records within 72 hours of spraying and keep them for two years.

■Sensitive crops

Do not apply when wind is blowing toward neighboring sensitive crops.

■Concerns about endangered species

Additional protection measures are required in counties where endangered species might exist. For more details, visit epa.gov/endangered-species or call (844) 447-3813.

■Downwind buffer

Maintain the required labeled buffer; minimum is 110'.

Sprayer Setup

■Spray volume

Apply a minimum of 15 gal. of spray per acre.

■Groundspeed

Do not exceed 15 mph.

■Spray boom height

Do not exceed a boom height of 24" above the target pest or crop canopy.

■Wind speed

Apply when wind speed, measured at boom height, is between 3 mph and 10 mph; do not spray during an inversion.

■Equipment clean out

Ensure the entire sprayer system is properly cleaned before and after using a product to avoid potential contamination.

■Nozzles

Only use approved nozzles within specified pressure.

Application rates

XtendiMax Engenia Total per year for all applications 88 fl. oz. per acre 51.2 fl. oz. per acre Total of burndown/early preplant, preplant and pre-emergence applications 44 fl. oz. per acre 25.6 fl. oz. per acre Total of postemerge applications (two max) 44 fl. oz. per acre 25.6 fl. oz. per acre Maximum postemerge single application 22 fl. oz. per acre 12.8 fl. oz. per acre

To read more coverage about dicamba, visit AgWeb.com/dicamba