Dicamba: Know Before You Apply

Dicamba Application Window
Dicamba Application Window ( Illustrations: Bayer )

This is the third season farmers have had access to certain dicamba products for in-crop application. EPA made federal label changes but remember your state might have additional requirements. 

Applicator Prep

■Mandatory training and certification
Only applicators who are certified and have completed dicamba or auxin-specific training can apply.

■Application timing
Applications must occur between one hour after sunrise and two hours before sunset.

■Record keeping
Certified applicator must fill out records within 72 hours of spraying and keep them for two years.

■Sensitive crops
Do not apply when wind is blowing toward neighboring sensitive crops.

■Concerns about endangered species
Additional protection measures are required in counties where endangered species might exist. For more details, visit epa.gov/endangered-species or call (844) 447-3813.

■Downwind buffer
Maintain the required labeled buffer; minimum is 110'.

Sprayer Setup

■Spray volume
Apply a minimum of 15 gal. of spray per acre.

■Groundspeed
Do not exceed 15 mph.

■Spray boom height
Do not exceed a boom height of 24" above the target pest or crop canopy.

■Wind speed
Apply when wind speed, measured at boom height, is between 3 mph and 10 mph; do not spray during an inversion.

■Equipment clean out
Ensure the entire sprayer system is properly cleaned before and after using a product to avoid potential contamination.

■Nozzles
Only use approved nozzles within specified pressure.

Application rates

  XtendiMax Engenia
Total per year for all applications

88 fl. oz. per acre

51.2 fl. oz. per acre
Total of burndown/early preplant, preplant and pre-emergence applications

44 fl. oz. per acre

25.6 fl. oz. per acre
Total of postemerge applications (two max)

44 fl. oz. per acre

25.6 fl. oz. per acre
Maximum postemerge single application

22 fl. oz. per acre

12.8 fl. oz. per acre

To read more coverage about dicamba, visit AgWeb.com/dicamba

PREV
NEXT

Related on Ag Professional

Comments