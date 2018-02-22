Dicamba Decisions Stay in the Hands of Arkansas Farmers

Dicamba continues to be a touchy subject for many. With an estimated 3.6 million acres of damage in 2017 the stakes are high for 2018. Listen in as AgriTalk’s Chip Flory talks with Ray Vestor, former member of the Arkansas State Plant Board, and Sonja Begemann, Farm Journal’s seeds and production editor who’s covered dicamba issues at length. Guests discuss how Arkansas legislative system differs from other states by keeping farmers involved, what losing dicamba could mean for farmers and what Vestor thinks needs to be done to fix the problems the chemistry is facing.