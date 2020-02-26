Dialing In Conservation Tillage

Building trust in food begins with empowering farmers through one of the largest and most diverse conservation- and sustainability-focused public-private partnerships in our nation’s history: America’s Conservation Ag Movement. To find the latest news and resources related to the Movement, visit AgWeb.com/ACAM.

By Claire Jones

Mike Langseth and his dad have been playing around with conservation tillage practices for the last couple of years. It all started when Langseth became the manager of their corn and soybean farm in the southwest corner of North Dakota, and he started asking questions about the way they tilled.

“Why are we doing it this way? What is this doing for us?”

He decided to take some soil classes at North Dakota State University, which led him to his involvement in a tillage project led by researchers at NSDU and the University of Minnesota.

First, some background on the study. It took place at three different locations in North Dakota and Minnesota with all different types of soil. The point was to see how conservation tillage affects crop yield and soil type in comparison to the traditional chisel plow and field cultivate. They used three different tillage types –– a chisel plow, two types of strip till, and vertical till.

The results? “Any of the systems work,” said Langseth. “At the end of the day, yield-wise, there wasn’t much difference at all. There was hardly a statistical difference between the tillage in even one crop, one year, one site.”

That gave him permission to see how much he could reduce tillage, labor, fuel, and time. He took a lot of time to experiment before committing to expensive equipment or applying changes to the whole farm. “Pick a field and try something.”

After a couple years trying out different experiments, he’s landed at strip till for his corn, and no till for his soybeans. And the only thing he spent money on was a nice set of floating row cleaners for the planter.

Jodi DeJong-Hughes, a University of Minnesota extension researcher who helped lead the study, said it’s easy for farmers to hear Langseth’s experience and say, “But my farm is different.”

“We have extreme differences in Minnesota. Every state does,” she said.

But DeJong-Hughes said it doesn’t have to be no till or nothing. She believes everyone can at least reduce their tillage.

“Reduce the number of passes, reduce how aggressive that machine is, or reduce the depth that it goes into the soil,” she said.

So what do you need to be thinking about if you want to change your tillage? According to Langseth, it just takes one question. “What is this doing for me?”

And if your answer is, “I’m not really sure,” then maybe it’s time to try something different.

The biggest hindrance for a lot of people is not soil, according to DeJong-Hughes. It’s tradition. Especially for people who may have tried tillage a long time ago with no avail, it’s easy to be discouraged from trying again. But in the last decade a lot has changed, from equipment to weed resistance, pest resistance, and disease resistance. We know more about soil biology now.

Langseth and DeJong-Hughes agree that the best way to get into different tillage practices is to just try one new thing at a time. Reach out to farmers in your community who have made it work.

Hear more of their insights on the Field Work podcast episode above.

