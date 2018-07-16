Despite Trade Tensions, Trump Still Favored In Farm Country

“Despite all the high anxiety in farm country over the Trump trade tariffs, the president's polling improves in key farm states,” according to Pro Farmer’s policy analyst Jim Wiesemeyer. ( Farm Journal )

President Trump’s trade tactics are causing pain in farm country, but that’s not knocking the president off his favored pedestal.

“Despite all the high anxiety in farm country over the Trump trade tariffs, the president's polling improves in key farm states,” according to Pro Farmer’s policy analyst Jim Wiesemeyer.

According to the latest Morning Consult tracking poll, President Trump’s net approval rating has improved in Indiana, Missouri, and Montana since the first of the year.

“Trump also has a net positive approval rating in North Dakota and Florida, two states with close Senate election contests,” Wiesemeyer says.

Check out this map from Morning Consult.

 

Trump's approval

Notice the major dairy states, including Wisconsin, California and New York, do not currently approve of President Trump.

PREV
NEXT

Related on Ag Professional

Comments

About text formats

Restricted HTML

  • Allowed HTML tags: <a href hreflang> <em> <strong> <cite> <blockquote cite> <code> <ul type> <ol start type> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <h2 id> <h3 id> <h4 id> <h5 id> <h6 id>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
  • Web page addresses and email addresses turn into links automatically.