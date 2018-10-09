Deadline To File Claim Against Syngenta This Friday

According to the Claims Administrator of the $1.51 billion settlement in the Syngenta MIR 162 corn case, the deadline to file a claim is Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. The settlement covers corn farmers, ethanol plants and grain handling facilities.

Interested parties can submit claims online at cornseedsettlement.com or download claim forms to mail. Any hard copy forms must be postmarked by Oct. 12, 2018. In a recent release, the Administrator provided this contact information for farmers seeking information:

All farmers are eligible for the settlement, including those who might have opted out of previous Syngenta lawsuits. When funds are available farmers must submit a claim form to collect.

This settlement comes after years of litigation. Plaintiffs alleged Syngenta’s introduction of MIR162, Agrisure Viptera, corn before it was approved in China lead to loss of income. Chinese ports rejected loads of corn that tested positive for the trait.